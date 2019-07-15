New assistant parks, grounds and facilities supervisor selected

The Bristol Parks and Recreation Department announced that Doug Trillo has assumed the position of assistant parks, grounds, and facilities Supervisor.

Trillo officially began the role on Monday, July 1 with an annual starting salary of $58,063.

“Doug Trillo is a highly skilled parks employee with a wide range of institutional knowledge from his over 14 years of service in the parks department,” said Joshua Medeiros, superintendent of parks and recreation in a press release. “Doug is well respected by his colleagues, supervisors, and the public. His work ethic, diverse experience in the department, and his ideas for the future made him a natural choice for the role.”

Trillo graduated from Bristol Eastern High School, and has held several roles in the Bristol Parks Department since being hired in 2005. His service to date includes helper craftsman, heavy truck driver, group leader, and skilled utility craftsperson. Trillow is a certified Connecticut tree warden, certified pool operator, and possesses an applicator’s certificate, and is currently taking courses in turf management at UConn.

The assistant parks, grounds, and facilities supervisor position was created in February 2019, through a department reorganization and the elimination of a vacant park maintainer position, according to city officials.

Trillo will be responsible for aiding Robert Lincoln in the oversight and care of over 730 acres of city park land, which includes two outdoor pools, Muzzy Field Stadium, and dozens of other park features and amenities. Trillo will be responsible for assisting in the implementation of new training and safety programs for parks staff, the development of operational manuals for city parks, and management of an extensive tree program.