Obituaries: Barbara Ventrella

Barbara (Myers) Ventrella, 84, of Bristol, entered into eternal life on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Ingraham Manor. She was the wife of

the late Frank Ventrella.

She was born on June 7, 1935 in Bristol the daughter of the late Edgar and Irene (Beauregard) Myers.

Barbara is survived by her children, Frank and his wife Karen of Rocky Hill, Sherry Fronczak of Arlington, TX, Gale Ventrella and Jane

Ventrella and her fiancée Nunzio DiBenedetto both of Bristol.

She also survived by her brother, Robert Myers and his wife Nadine of Port St. Lucie, FL and her 4 grandchildren, Zachary Ventrella,

Jacob Ventrella, Nathan Ventrella and Michael Fronczak.

She was pre-deceased by her sister, Donna Lauretti a special friend, Benny Testa, and her special greyhound, Jack.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Ingraham Manor and Bristol Hospital Hospice, including Erin, Diane, Sylvie, Barbara and

Sophie.

A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Dunn Funeral Home, 191 West St. Bristol. Friends may

call at the funeral home from 9:00 until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. WWW.Dunnfh.com