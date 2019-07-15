Obituaries: Daniel Fradette

Bristol, Daniel Fradette, 56, of Bristol lost his courageous battle with cancer on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was the loving husband with a heart of Gold to Barbara (Gliszczynski) Fradette.

Daniel was born on September 16, 1962 in Bristol the son of Jeanne (Hebert) Fradette and the late Robert Fradette.

He worked at Acme Monaco as a tool and die maker. He loved nature, the outdoors and all his toys (with motors).

Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by a sister, Diane (Fradette) Hewes, two brothers, Alain and his wife Tina Fradette and Michael and his wife Lynn Fradette, his Mother in-law Elizabeth Gliszczynski, and a brother In in- law Richard Gliszczynski and plus several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father-in-law Joseph Gliszczynski.

Funeral service will be held on July 11, 2019 at 2 PM at the Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. Friends may call the funeral home from 1:00 PM until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery Bristol. In lieu of flowers donations be made to the donor’s choice. WWW.Dunnfh.com