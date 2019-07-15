Obituaries: Joseph E. Vedera

Joseph E. Vedera, 90, of Bristol passed away July 11, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of the late Grace (Dougeneck)

Vedera.

Joseph was born on April 3, 1929 in New York City, the son of the late Joseph H. and Margaret (Didas) Vedera. He worked at New

Departure Hyatt Division of General Motors for 30 years before he retired. He also was a baker and worked for several bakeries in the

Bristol area. He loved to travel, especially trips to Europe and Maine. He was a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus and

was a lifetime member of Bristol Fishing Game Club. He also was a member of the St. Stanislaus Men’s Organization and the Golden

Agers of the church.

He is survived by a sister, Rose E. and her husband Perry Spinelli of Bristol, a brother-in-law Robert Dougeneck, three sister-in laws,

Marion Zang of Plainville, Teresa (Terry) Dougeneck and Ursula Dougeneck both from Bristol, plus several nieces and nephews. He

was predeceased by his brother Vincent Vedera and a sister Margaret Mary Vedera.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West Street, Bristol on

Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West

St. Bristol on Tuesday from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West

Street, Bristol, CT 06010.

