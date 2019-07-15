Obituaries: Marilyn Surpenant

Marilyn (Lugg) Surprenant, 89, of Bristol, passed away July 7, 2019 at The Pines of Bristol. Born on July 6, 1930 in Bristol, CT, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Elinor (Hoyt) Lugg. Marilyn worked as the secretary to the engineering department at Bristol Hospital for many years. She worked as a secretary for Putnam Realty in Southington, CT and was an auxiliary state trooper here in Connecticut. Marilyn was a member and lector at St. Joseph’s Church, a member of St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church as well as a member of St. Mary’s Church in Unionville. Marilyn is survived by a cousin Robert Loveland and a few nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Lugg. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 20, at 11am at West Cemetery, 49 Pound St., Bristol. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a condolence message, please visit www.dupontfuneralhome.com

