Pancake breakfast fundraiser set for Meals for Neighbors, July 21

The Meals for Neighbors program will be hosting a pancake breakfast fundraiser on Sunday July 21, from 8 a.m., to noon, in order to purchase a new safety hood about the soup kitchen stove.

Meals for Neighbors is a ministry of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and St. Gregory Church. The breakfast will be hosted at the St. Gregory CCD Center, 1043 Stafford Ave., Bristol.

Meals for Neighbors officials encourage residents to attend the breakfast to enjoy raffle prizes, great food, and a bake sale.

Tickets cost $5 for ages 10 and under, and $8 for ages 11 and above. They are available for purchase in the Meals for Neighbors office, 35 Judd St., Bristol, open from 9 to 11 a.m., Monday through Thursday, the Meals for Neighbors soup kitchen, 27 Judd St., Bristol, open from 2 to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and on July 21 at the door to the event. Tickets purchased at the door will be cash-only.

For more information, visit, www.facebook.com/MFNcares.