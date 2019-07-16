Parties going to select candidates

By TAYLOR

MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Republican and Democratic town committees will be hosting endorsement meetings, as they prepare for the 2019 municipal elections.

The BRTC is hosting a pasta dinner (6 p.m.,) prior to their endorsement meeting (7 p.m.,) on Monday, July 22, at Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Bristol. Attendance at the pasta dinner will cost $20 per person.

Bristol Republican committee chair Jeffrey Caggiano explained the committee is currently organizing and acclimating many first-time candidates, as they ready themselves to “represent Bristol in a new generation of accountability.”

“As RTC chair and a candidate this year I am very excited by arguably the most diverse slate of candidates that either party has put forth for municipal offices,” said Caggiano. “We have several local business owners, fresh faces and a few seasoned local politicians. We have a male-female counterpart in every council district, and our candidates are not only multiracial, but also culturally and religiously diverse.”

The BRTC announced that Caggiano and Kathy Faber will be running to represent the first district, Hannah Lemek and Gary Lukasiewicz will be running to represent the second district, Camerin Crowall and Cheryl Thibealt will be running to represent the third district, and Dante Tagariello will be running for the office of mayor.

Attorney Dean Kilbourne, chair of the BDTC, said that the official endorsements for mayor and city council will be announced during the regularly scheduled meeting of the committee. It will take place on Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, first floor, 111 N Main Street.

Caggiano explained that the endorsement meetings will be open to the public, but according to RTC bylaws, “only Republican Town Committee members are allowed to participate in the endorsement.”

The 2019 municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5, with polling locations throughout the city.