Baseball: Bristol squanders chances against Newington

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

NEWINGTON – After good start by the Bristol Senior American Legion baseball team against Newington on Monday, July 8, the game simply got away from the locals on the road.

Leading 2-0 though just a half-inning of work, Newington scored nine of the final 10 runs of the contest – propelling Newington to a 9-3 win in Zone 1 play from Alumni Field.

Post 2 fell to 14-4 in Zone 1 play, remaining one game ahead of Simsbury for first place.

Bristol’s Nick Ruffino threw just over one inning in the losing effort but the game allowed the chance for Cory Fradette (4 innings) and Alec DiLoreto to get some work in.

The home squad scored two runs in the first, four more in the second, and ended the third stanza with another tally as Newington led 7-3 through three completed frames – eventually snaring a big win against the Zone 1 leader.

However, Bristol won the season series against the squad 2-1 and faced a bigger challenge on Friday, July 12.

And that challenge came in the form of Simsbury.

Post 2 roared out to a 4-0 lead midway through the second inning as Bristol – playing from Memorial Field in Simsbury – and was close to knocking starting pitcher Conner Diangelo out of the game.

But Post 84 dropped in a run during the bottom of the second tilt and then caught fire in the sixth.

After Simsbury poured in four runs in that fateful sixth frame, the home team wrapped up a 5-4 lead.

Simsbury’s Brandyn Garica threw a five-pitch seventh to save the game as Bristol fell by a single run.

Bristol’s Steve Warkoski pitched well, going the distance in the 95-pitch encounter but drew his first loss of the season (4-1).

He allowed just six hits in the game but had to throw around three costly errors.

Going into the final week of the season, Bristol (15-6) fell out of first place in Zone 1 by just one game over Simsbury (16-5).

Post 2 ended the regular season with three games against Avon – two of which came on the road.

Simsbury had a tough home-and-home versus Southington in a big series that would decide the fate of the zone.

NOTES…Southington won the first game from Simsbury, 2-1, and with Bristol’s 5-2 victory over Avon, the squads were both 16-6 entering the final week of the season in Zone 1 play…Post 2 scored three runs in the top of the first and another two in the second to ice the game in Avon…Jagger Duquette threw 94 pitches over his two run, seven hit complete game effort…Duquette moved to 5-1 on the season.

Comments? Email mletendre@BristolObserver.com.