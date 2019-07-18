Bristol courthouse closure right on schedule

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu gave several updates regarding downtown, during the City Council meeting held on Tuesday, July 9.

It had previously been announced that the State of Connecticut would be closing the Bristol Courthouse, 131 North Main St., effective Friday, Aug. 30.

Zoppo-Sassu reported the state said the court closing is on schedule. The property and lease for the building will revert back to Bristol in early September. As of Tuesday, Sept. 3, all cases that would have previously been heard at GA17 will be heard at the New Britain Judicial District Courthouse, 20 Franklin Sq., New Britain.

The mayor also reported that she recently visited the Bristol Armory, 61 Center St., as it has been undergoing a transformation. She reported that the armory will now be known as the Bristol Sports Armory, and is slated to open in October 2019.

“That’s going to be a great addition to downtown as well, especially with all of the parking that’s behind it,” said Zoppo-Sassu. “And, its close proximity to the Boys and Girls Club for some joint ventures for some of the tournaments that come in that are very lucrative and bring a lot of economic spill over.”

Zoppo-Sassu announced her appointment of Morris “Rippy” Patton to fill the vacancy on the Board of Education that was left by former commissioner Tina Taylor, who was recently hired into a position of the West Bristol School art department.

The mayor said that Patton “has many community ties and a history of volunteer service.” Patton currently serves as the third vice president of the Bristol chapter of the NAACP, is a member of the Bristol Exchange Club, a member of the board of directors of the American Clock and Watch Museum, a member of the board of directors of For Goodness Sake, Inc., and the founder of the “We Are One” charity softball tournament.

This November, Bristol residents will head to the voting polls to elect members of the Board of Education and the City Council. In the fall, all nine seats of the Board of Education will be open. The mayor explained that each party will nominate a total of six candidates; three members will serve a two year term, and three members will serve a four year term.

According to Zoppo-Sassu, “residents will vote for three candidates of their choice to serve a two year term, and three candidates to serve a four year term. The top five vote getters for the two year term will be elected, and the top four vote getters for the four year term will be elected.”

The Bristol Republican and Democratic Town Committees will both hold endorsement meetings on Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m. The Republicans will meet at Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Forestville, and the Democrats will meet in Council Chambers, 111 N Main St.