Cigars and pets to help fund Mum

By TAYLOR

MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Mum Festival Committee is hard at work preparing for the 58th annual Mum Festival, to be held from Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22, promoting the theme and message of “Growing Together.”

Chairman of the festival committee Jack Ferraro said the festival costs around $100,000 each year. While many local businesses and individuals donate funds and gifts in kind – and the City of Bristol helps by funding the Mum Festival Parade – a lot of fundraisers contribute to putting on this free community event.

This year the committee has introduced two new fundraisers – Pets on Parade and Cigars Under the Stars.

On Saturday, Aug. 10 from 6:30 to 10 p.m., area residents are invited to visit T’Salon Café, 245 Main St., Bristol to enjoy an evening of entertainment and a hand-rolled cigar from the Ventura Cigar Company. Attendees also can participate in a 50/50 raffle, the raffling of individual items – including a handmade humidor, crafted by Ferraro – door prizes, music, a cash bar, food, and a bourbon tasting.

Committee volunteer Blaise Tramazzo explained that attendees will be tasting Evan Williams bourbon whiskey. Each batch of Evan Williams is aged for a minimum of four years, before being bottled and dated – allowing the consumer to know the exact age of their beverage.

Tramazzo said the committee felt Cigars Under the Stars is a good way to introduce the Bristol Community to the Exchange Club (who runs the annual festival), the Bristol Mum Festival, and to T’Salon Cafe.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased for $25 through the Mum Festival website, www.bristolmumfestival.com. Tickets purchased at the door will cost $30. For more information, please contact Maria Salice at (860) 628-1435, or Jason Fields at (860) 707-6286.

More than 60,000 individuals call Bristol their home, but now the Mum Festival Committee would like to spotlight the four-legged, swimming, and winged residents of the Mum City through Pets on Parade.

For $5, you can register a single photo of your animal family members in this online photo contest. From now until Sunday, Sept. 1, residents and nonresidents can vote for their favorite pet as many times as they’d like, for $1 a vote. The top 12 most popular pets will become the models of a 2020 calendar. First place will win a pet photoshoot, valued at $200; second place will receive a $100 gift certificate to Pet Supply Plus; third place will receive a $50 visa gift card.

To register your pet, or to start voting, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/mumfestival.