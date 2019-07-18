Gov. issues warning about impending extreme heat

Gov. Ned Lamont is advising Connecticut residents, particularly those who are most vulnerable, to take precautions ahead of the extreme temperatures that are forecast to impact the state beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for the entire state for Saturday afternoon.

Those who are looking for a place to get out of the heat can locate their nearest cooling center by calling 2-1-1.

“This will be the first period of extreme heat we’re experiencing so far this summer, and I want to remind everyone – particularly those in the most vulnerable communities – that cooling centers are available and can be located by calling 2-1-1,” Lamont said in a press release. “Everyone should take the necessary precautions as the heat rises over the next several days. A few steps can greatly reduce heat-related issues, especially for the elderly, the very young, and people with respiratory ailments who are more susceptible to the effects of high temperatures.”

Although anyone can suffer from heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others, said the press release from the governor’soffice.:

· Infants and young children are sensitive to the effects of high temperatures and rely on others to regulate their environments and provide adequate liquids.

· People 65 years of age or older may not compensate for heat stress efficiently and are less likely to sense and respond to change in temperature.

· People who are overweight may be prone to heat sickness because of their tendency to retain more body heat.

· People who overexert during work or exercise may become dehydrated and susceptible to heat sickness.

· People who are physically ill, especially those with heart disease or high blood pressure, or who take certain medications, such as for depression, insomnia, or poor circulation, may be affected by extreme heat.

Some prevention tips to stay safe in extreme heat include:

Stay Cool: Keep your body temperature cool to avoid heat-related illness

· Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If you must be outdoors, try to limit your outdoor activity to the morning and evening. Try to rest often in shady areas so that your body has a chance to cool off.

· Find an air-conditioned shelter. (Call 2-1-1 for a list of cooling centers). Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device.

· Avoid direct sunlight.

· Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

· Take cool showers or baths.

· Check on those most at-risk several times a day.

· Pets that cannot be brought indoors should be provided ready access to water and shade to keep them cool.

Stay Hydrated: Because your body loses fluids through sweat, you can become dehydrated during times of extreme heat

· Drink more water than usual.

· Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids.

· Drink from two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.

· Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.

· Remind others to drink enough water.

