Obituary: Alphie ‘Al’ J. Cyr Jr., 53

Alphie “Al” J. Cyr Jr., 53, of Bristol, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Bristol Hospital. He was born on June 9, 1966 in Bristol, son of the late Alphie J. and Olivine (Lavoie) Cyr, Sr.

Al formerly worked at Structural Steel in Wolcott. He loved football, NASCAR, construction, working on cars and bikes, but most of all he enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend and will be missed.

He is survived by his wife of 13 years Donna (DeNoto) Cyr; children Allen “AJ” Cyr, David Cyr and his wife Casey, Glenn Deprey, Shaunna Deprey all of Bristol, Korie Dipace of ME; a granddaughter due in October; step-grandchildren Jackson Dipace of ME, Conner and Wyatt Hanscom of Bristol; brother James Cyr and Cathy of Wallingford; sisters Ann Bouchard of Deep River, Doreen Grindle and her husband Russell of Bristol; father-in-law Frank DeNoto; sister-in-law Martine Cyr; brother-in-laws Salvatore DeNoto Bristol and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Besides his parents, Al is predeceased by his siblings Patrick and Christine Cyr.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2PM until 5PM. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to O’Brien Funeral Home in order to assist the family.

