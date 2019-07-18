Obituary: Anne L. (Farrell) Nichols, 80

Anne L. (Farrell) Nichols, 80, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Sheriden Woods. Anne was born in Columbus, Ohio and was the daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Raney) Farrell.

Anne lived in many places during her lifetime but spent the last ten years in Bristol. She was a parishioner at St. Anthony Church, Bristol and worked for Neon Early Childhood Development in Norwalk for 25 years before retiring.

Anne is survived by her two daughters: Kristin Pearson of Naugatuck, Sarah Nichols of Bristol; and her three grandchildren: Joshua, Cassandra and Jared Pearson.

Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol assisted the family with arrangements.

