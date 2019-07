Helen B. Senical, 90, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Ingraham Manor. Helen was born in Stowe, Vermont and was the last survivor of ten children of the late Joseph Daniel and Edith (Shephard) Senical.

Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol assisted the family with arrangements.

Please visit Helen’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com .