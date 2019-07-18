Obituary: Leo Albert Paré Sr., 89

Leo Albert Paré Sr., 89, of Bristol, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving children. He was born on September 15, 1929 in Bristol, son of the late Gideon and Alice (Garneau) Paré.

Leo was a loving husband to his late wife of 55 years, Edna R. (Usher) Paré. He worked as a setup person for the former New Departure for many years before he retired in 1988. Leo loved riding his motorcycle around town and on long trips. He was an accomplished woodworker and made many beautiful pieces over the years using his skills and ultimately passing his skill to his own son, which made him very proud.

Leo liked to paint small ceramic nick-nacks and share his artwork with his family and many friends. He loved being with his Grand-dogs Gracie, Gizmo & Sawyer. He was quick with a laugh and a snappy comeback. Leo loved watching the NY Yankees and the NE Patriots. He was a proud father and grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family. Leo was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children Deborah A. Breton, Patricia A. Paré, Leo A. Paré, Jr. and his wife Cherie all of Bristol; grandsons Peter Morrone and his wife Stephanie of Plainville, Anthony Morrone of Plymouth, Joshua Paré of CA, Jonathan Paré and his wife Kacey of KY; a beautiful great-granddaughter Kynlee Rae Paré of KY; sisters Lorraine Sherman and Mary “Julie” Strout both of Bristol; brother Willie and his wife Iris of FL; brother-in-laws James Usher and his wife Linda, Ronald Usher and his wife Cynthia; sister-in-laws Grace Cloutier, Hazel Wilson, Carole Parenti and her husband Gary, Barbara Usher and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his wife and parents, Leo is pre-deceased by his brother Robert Paré, sister Claire Galleger and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9:30AM until a service begins at 10:30AM. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. A burial at will follow at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit Leo’s memorial webpage at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.