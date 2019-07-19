Obituary: John J. Mastroianni, 75

John J. Mastroianni, 75, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

John was born in Alvignano, Italy on January 3, 1944 the son of Antonio and Maddalena (Fazzone) Mastroianni and was very proud of his Italian heritage. His family came to the U.S. when he was a young boy. John retired after over 35 years with General Electric and he completely enjoyed fresh water fishing, gardening and was a very avid fan of the Red Sox and New England Patriots.

He leaves his son, Michael Mastroianni of Bristol; daughter Shelley Mastroianni and her partner Bruce Pinette of Bristol; sisters Vicky Dugo and her husband Jerry and Rose Chisar all of Bristol; brother Danny Mastroianni and partner Anne of Gardner, MA; grandchildren Kyle Mastroianni and Bruce Pinette, II and several nieces and nephews. John also leaves his former wife Carlene Mastroianni of Bristol. He was predeceased by his brother Pasquale “Pat” Mastroianni in 2015.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville. Committal service and interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 522 Terryville Ave., Bristol. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 between 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit John’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.