13 stores caught selling liquor to minors

Thirteen stores in Bristol were caught selling liquor to minors during an operation targeting illegal sales.

As part of a grant secured by the Best-4-Bristol Coalition, members of the Bristol Police Department Detective and Patrol Divisions, along with the Connecticut State Liquor Commission and trained youth volunteers conducted an operation July 15 targeting liquor and convenience stores that sell alcohol to underage buyers in Bristol.

The teams attempted underage liquor purchases in 28 stores. Of those stores, the underage youth volunteers successfully purchased alcohol at 13 establishments. Those establishments were then visited by State Liquor Control agents who notified them of the underage purchases, outlined the fines and penalties associated with the sales. Those establishments will also face a hearing to answer for the violations.