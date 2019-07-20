Imagine Nation celebrates ‘Dog Days of Summer’ July 25

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center located at One Pleasant Street in Bristol will be holding the Dog Days Of Summer on Thursday, July 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Learn about dogs with guests and activities including:

Bristol Police Department K-9 Unit: Bronn the Police Dog.

Paw Print Making with Winston Louie.

Meet and Greet Bella The Golden Retriever.

Aspen from ProDog Services.

Super Heroes Read to Dogs Story Times.

Make your own homemade dog treats..

Chippens Hill Veterinary Hospital- Informational display.

Connecticut Humane Society- Pet adoption information.

B’s Creations of Harwinton, Conn.- Homemade dog treat Samples to take home.

“Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero”will play in the Science & Energy studio, courtesy of Bristol’s Memorial Military Museum.

All activities are included with museum studio admission, $10 per person ages 1 and up. It’s free formembers. The Museum Studios and events are best for children ages 2-8.

Dog Days highlights the museum’s special guest dogs and their talents. Leave your own dogs at home. For questions, please contact us at info@imaginenation.org or (860)314-1400.