Places to keep cool in Sunday’s heat

The temperature this weekend will be oppressive with extremely high heat and humidity. Below are cooling stations for those needing to get away from the heat.

As a reminder, check on family and/or elderly neighbors. Keep hydrated and remember, animals shouldn’t be left outside in the heat, or in vehicles.

COOLING STATIONS:

The Bristol Public Library-Main Branch at 5 High St. It will be open Sunday, July 21 from 1 to 5 p.m. to accommodate people looking to escape the heat. In addition, full services will be available, including computers and internet access, children’s play areas along with reading rooms.

Brian’s Angels –located at St. Vincent DePaul, 19 Jacob St., is open every day from 1 to 5 p.m

The following businesses have offered their establishments as a way to escape the heat. Please be respectful of patrons. Dunkin Donuts, Price Chopper and Starbucks.

The Bristol Parks and Recreation reports all splash pads are open Monday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the outdoor pools at Page and Rockwell Park are open Sunday from 11 a.m. -7 p.m. The Dennis Malone Aquatic Center is also open on Sunday from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.