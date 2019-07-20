Program on Cortlandt Hull wins award

“Up Close & Personal with Cortlandt Hull” with the founder of Bristol’s Witch’s Dungeon won won two Tellys.

The Telly Awards honors video and television across all screens. This year, a press release said, it received over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents. From editorial interviews with the BBC and National Geographic, to panels and discussions featuring innovative voices from PBS, Vimeo, Univision, Dow Jones, Lockheed Martin and other top level corporations.

“Up Close & Personal with Cortlandt Hull” received the Silver/Documentary and Bronze/Biography awards.

The program focused its attention on the story of a young boy who, for most of his childhood, was ill but used art and imagination to work with Hollywood’s movie legends. The entry contained rare collector imagery. Over 50 years in the making, Cortlandt Hull and his museum, Witch’s Dungeon, have been commissioned by Universal Studios, the U.S. Postal Service and the Connecticut Department of Tourism, he continues to travel to major film conventions across the country.

With interviews by Victoria Price, daughter of Vincent Price, and Sara Karloff, daughter of Boris Karloff, along with two-time Emmy winner Bill Diamond, the piece is an “Up Close and Personal” look into the life of Hull, including a friendship with screen legend Mark Hamill, who was quoted as saying “Congratulations, I knew you were among the best of New England”.

Executive Director/CEO of Nutmeg TV, Joanie Sutter, who produced the documentary said, according to a press release, “This is a story about vision, talent and a proclivity for learning. But, more importantly, it’s a story about passion and the power that we all have, deep within us, to rise above affliction and condition and achieve our dreams.”

To see “Up Close & Personal with Cortlandt Hull,” go to http://youtube.com/watch?v=HZ0-R2pZQxE