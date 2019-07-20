Roadwork begins July 23

The City of Bristol’s Department of Public Works is scheduled to reconstruct the following roads starting Tuesday, July 23:

New Hampshire Drive

Lexington Street

East Road (from Wolcott to Greystone)

Rockwell Avenue

Graham Street

The work will consist of reclaiming (pulverizing) the existing roadway pavement and installing a new bituminous roadway surface and curbing. The work is being performed due to the deteriorated condition of the roadway surface. The existing horizontal and vertical alignment of the road will not be substantially altered. The sequence and scope of work will consist of the following:

Paint marks will appear on the roadway indicating location of existing public utilities within the project area. Residents with sprinkler heads located between the curb and front of concrete walk are advised to remove them from the area or contact the City Engineering Division to ensure that they will not be disturbed.

City contractor will remove curbs if needed.

Once work begins, it will take approximately four weeks to complete the majority of the work through the first layer of pavement (i.e. not including final course of pavement)

The road will remain open during construction, however residents are encouraged to take alternate routes to avoid delays. Access to residential properties will be maintained throughout construction.

For more information, call the City Engineering Department at (860)584-6125.