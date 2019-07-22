Obituaries: Roger W. Keyes, Sr., Anna L. Keyes

Roger W. Keyes Sr., 82, and Anna L. (Shores) Keyes, 76, of Terryville passed away Thursday July 18, 2019 at their

home after 61 years of marriage. Roger was born December 16, 1936 in Bennington, VT, he was the son of the late

Warren L. and Mildred (Butler) Keyes. Anna was born October 15, 1942 in East Dorset, VT, daughter of the late

Ralph and Lydia (Bush) Shores. Roger served in the U.S. Air Force. Roger and Anna resided in Terryville since 1965

and both were retired from O.Z. Gedney Co. of Terryville. They were members of the Terryville Congregational

Church. They are survived by their son, Roger Keyes Jr. of Terryville; Roger’s brother, Lawrence Keyes of

Bennington, VT; Anna’s sister, Marion Burke of Conn.; seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. They

are predeceased by their sons, Steven and Eugene Keyes, Anna’s brothers, Ralph and Alvin Shores and sisters,

Dorothy Sobol and Caroline Moffit. Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Friday July 26, 2019 at the Scott

Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may

visit at the funeral home Friday morning from 9 to 11AM. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com