Obituary: Carmen (Ramos) Marrero, 94

Carmen (Ramos) Marrero, 94, of Bristol, widow of Mario Marrero, died on Tuesday (July 23, 2019). Carmen was born on July 27, 1924 in Dorado, Puerto Rico, and was a daughter of the late Ramon and Maria (Cordoba) Ramos. A longtime Bristol resident, she was a seamstress working for Uniroyal in Naugatuck, TransAmerica, and Terry’s Bridal Salon before retiring. All the while working, she was a devoted mother raising her family. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Bristol. Carmen is survived by three sons: Joseph Marrero and wife, Ivana of Wethersfield, Richard Marrero and wife, Donna, and Mario Marrero and wife, Annette of Bristol; three daughters: Mary Churchill of Bristol, Wanda McElroy and husband, Daniel of Valrico, FL, and Carmen Hall and husband, Brian of Utah; two brothers: Ramon and Pablo Ramos of Puerto Rico; four sisters, Doris Ramos of New York, Amanda Reyes, Alicia, Sylvia Ramos of Puerto Rico; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law: Laurie Theriault and Orie Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sons: Hector and Raymond Marrero; two grandchildren: Alan Nutting and Preston Pontillo; two brothers; and two sisters. Funeral services will be held on Friday (July 26, 2019) at 11 AM at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol on Thursday between 5 and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 27 Judd St., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Carmen’s memorial website at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

