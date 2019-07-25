Obituary: Maurice P. Bourgoin, 69

Maurice P. Bourgoin, 69, of Bristol, beloved husband of Mona (Gagnon) Bourgoin, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Sheriden Woods. Maurice was born on July 5, 1950 in Canada and was the son of the late Gerard and Yvette (Pelletier) Bourgoin.

Maurice honorably served in the United States Army. He enjoyed camping, fishing and Nascar.

In addition to his wife of 44 years, Maurice is survived by his two sons: Rick Bourgoin and his wife Shannon of Kentucky, Jerry Bourgoin of Bristol; his two brothers: George Bourgoin and his wife Colombe of Terryville, Armand Bourgoin and his wife Jeanette of Bristol; his two sisters: Anne Marie Boucher and her husband Gil of Bristol, France Martin and her husband Brian of Terryville ; his two grandchildren: Alexis Bourgoin, Olivia Bourgoin; and many nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave, Bristol at 12:30 PM. Burial with military honors will follow at the CT Veterans Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Friends and family are invited to call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 10:30 AM and 12:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CT Dept. of Veterans’ Affairs, 287 West Street, Rocky Hill, CT 06067, Attn: T. Marzik, Community Outreach.

Please visit Maurice’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.