Obituary: Dolores K. (Mola) Bayne, 83

Bayne, Dolores K. (Mola), of Bristol, CT It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Dolores Bayne, our Mother, Grandmother and matriarch of the Bayne clan. Dolores was born in Bristol on July 26, 1935 and died on July 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late William A. Bayne Sr., and was a daughter of the late Philip and Jennie (Cistulli) Mola. A lifelong Bristol resident, she attended St. Anthony School through high school, followed by nursing school at Grace New Haven Community Hospital where she became a Registered Nurse. She practiced nursing at Bristol Hospital for over 20 years, and later worked as a nursing supervisor at various local area nursing homes. Dolores was a loving and relentless caregiver her entire life, from her early years as a maternity nurse, through her later years as a geriatric nurse manager. In between, she tirelessly doted on her three sons, raising them with a firm and loving hand through boundless activities. She supported every possible sport they were engaged in, keenly disciplined their social and educational efforts (and homework), even exercised uniquely positive spirit in trying to participate in such activities as ice fishing or boating. In later years, Dolores expanded that dedication to her three daughters-in-law, adoring grandchildren, nephews/nieces, and friends. She formed very close, caring, and thoughtful relationships, especially with her seven grandchildren, who will always embrace the life-long guidance she shared. Dolores’s relentless caregiving and devotion was never on greater display than these past several years, where she nursed her husband through a variety of medical challenges, despite her own deteriorating condition. In her final days, she shared numerous thoughts on how to close off family and social matters and most importantly, her love for all of us. Dolores is survived by her three loving sons and daughters-in-law: William A. Bayne, Jr. and Patricia of Burlington, Scott and Sofia Bayne of Bristol, and Todd and Lisa Bayne of Burlington; seven adoring grandchildren: Cristina, William III, Katherine, Kilee, Casey, Todd, Jr. and Brittany Bayne. She also leaves behind a special brother-in-law, Edward Aylett and his family: Jeffrey and Kimberly, Douglas, Kenneth, Andrew and Michael. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years, Bill, and her only sister, Janet Aylett. The family would like to express thanks to her special friends and caregivers: Ghislaine Peplau, Anna Paigo and Anna Pelletier. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday (July 27, 2019) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony Church, 111 School Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, 41 Brewster Road, Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Dolores’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

