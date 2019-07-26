Obituary: Rejeanne ‘Jeanne’ Marie (Soucy) Stere, 93

Rejeanne “Jeanne” Marie (Soucy) Stere, 93, of Forestville, passed away peacefully on Monday July 22, 2019 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley.

Jeanne was born on January 17, 1926 in Grand Isle, Maine, one of fifteen children born to the late Jean Baptiste and Lizzieann (Doucette) Soucy.

Jeanne was a devout Roman Catholic who faithfully said her rosary twice per day; one for the family and one for world peace. On December 7th, 1941, the day that lives in infamy, she and her family relocated from Van Buren Maine to the west end of Bristol CT. During her early adult life, Jeanne worked for New Departure and later Ingraham’s, and Marlin Rockwell and Industrial Components, retiring in 1988.

In 1947 at the ballroom of Lake Compounce, Jeanne met the love of her life, Antonio Stere and on June 24th, 1950 Jeanne and Tony married and lived happily for sixty-one years, raising their family. Jeanne was a faithful parishioner of Saint Matthew’s Church in Forestville, CT.

Jeanne enjoyed dancing, bowling, camping, bingo, reading, and doing her word puzzles. Later in life, Jeanne enjoyed her days at Daybreak Adult Day Care in Plainville CT. Above all, Jeanne cherished spending time with her family.

Jeanne will forever be known for her radiant smile, caring and loving heart, and peaceful demeanor. Jeanne never had a bad word to say about anyone. Jeanne always attributed her vibrant spirit, positive attitude, and her good work ethic to picking potatoes as a young woman in Maine. Her devotion to her faith and family was unwavering.

She is survived by her daughters Christine Albino of Bristol, Donna Colo and her husband Steve of Ocala, FL; her son Brian Stere of New Britain, and her daughter Janelle Lizotte and her husband Edmund of Plainville; her grandchildren, Mark Tatasciore and his wife Megan of Port St. Lucie, FL, Rachel Evans and her husband Rob of Burlington, Amy Surgan and her husband Dave of Brooklyn, NY, Nicholas Albino IV and his wife Jessica of Windsor, Anthony Silva and his long-time girlfriend Sandra Gondek of Plainville, Lauren Burke and her husband Johnny of Norwalk and Daniel Silva of Springfield, MA; her great-grandchildren Zoey and Cole Tatasciore, Riley and Robbie Evans, Nicholas Albino V, Henry Albino, Liam Burke, George Surgan and two more great-grandchildren on the way; her sisters Angela Daigneault and Patricia Andrews, both of Bristol; her sisters-in-law Theresa Soucy of Bristol and Yvette Soucy of Burlington and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her loving husband Antonio Stere; her siblings, Irma Clavette, Adrienne Bouchard, Armand Soucy, Anita Lebel, Andrew Soucy, Lucien Soucy, Rosario Soucy, Bertrand Soucy, and four infant siblings.

Jeanne’s family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to the staffs of Apple Rehab Farmington Valley and Bristol Hospital Hospice, especially Adrianne Fish, RN; Marlene Singer, Social Worker; and Drs. Reyes, Licata, and Kazi for the excellent care she received.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday July 25, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Avenue, Bristol/Forestville.

Funeral services will be held on Friday morning from O’Brien Funeral Home at 9 AM to St. Matthew Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. To honor Jeanne’s memory, the family requests that you wear something colorful or floral.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne’s memory may be made to either: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org or to St. Matthew School, 33 Welch Dr., Bristol, CT 06010.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Jeanne’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com