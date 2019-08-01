Carbone attends 1st BOE meeting as school super

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Board of Education met on Wednesday, July 10, the first meeting held under new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Catherine Carbone, and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Michael Dietter.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t express my appreciation and how honored I am to serve as the superintendent of the Bristol Public Schools,” said Carbone. “During my six years as principal at Chippens Hill Middle School and the past 16 months serving as the assistant superintendent, I’ve had the opportunity to work with dedicated administrators and staff, dynamic and caring parents, and our talented scholars.”

Carbone said she and her staff are committed “to working collaboratively” with district families, staff, and city officials to ensure “Bristol Public Schools offers innovative academic programs and inclusive school communities to ensure every student in our district has access to the quality education they need and deserve.”

Throughout summer and early fall, Carbone and Dietter will meet with parents, teachers, and community leaders, in order to gain feedback that will help inform their work leading the district. And, Carbone said, this feedback will be shared during the monthly meetings of the Board of Education.

“I am committed to continue and further the district’s goals of continuous improvement, equity, and rigorous instruction to ensure all of our students are positioned for success,” said Carbone. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the board to make these commitments a reality for our families and students.”

Dietter, who chairs the Memorial Boulevard Intradistrict Arts Magnet School building committee, updated the board on the status of the school.

Dietter reported the project continues to move forward “at a pace that is keeping us on time with anticipated construction,” and the work that needs to be done on the property. Currently, the work done by the committee is focused on the interior and exterior design features.

The MBS building committee has been working with the state Office of School Grants and Construction Review, as well as the state Historic Preservation Office, as much of the work is being done to bring the building up to current codes, while maintaining as much of the building’s integrity as possible.

One such interior project is making the gymnasium “accessible to the entire community, and will allow the community to utilize that space for multiple reasons, as well as have areas for both participants and folks to observe what’s going on.”

The MBIAMS building committee meets bimonthly, in room 36 of the Board of Education building, 129 Church Street, Bristol.