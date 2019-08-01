Dems, GOP firm up Board of Education slates

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol’s Republican and Democratic Town Committees have endorsed the candidates seeking to serve on the Board of Education. The endorsements came during the respective caucus meetings, held on Monday, July 22.

During the 2018 Gubernatorial election, Bristol residents voted (16,034 in favor, 3,355 opposed) to have BOE terms staggered, electing five of the nine members during one election, and the remaining four members in the following election.

Because of this change, three Republican and three Democratic candidates will be running for a two year term, and three Republican and three Democratic candidates will be running for a four year term.

Running for a two year term on the Democratic ticket are incumbent members Karen Hintz, Thomas O’Brien, and current BOE chair, Chris Wilson.

Democrats seeking a four year term on the BOE are Karen Vibert, the current vice chair, Shelby Rafaniello Pons, and Morris “Rippy” Patton who was recently appointed by Mayor Ellen Zoppo-Sassu to fill the vacancy left by Tina Taylor, who recently accepted a position in the art department of West Bristol School.

Running for a two-year term on the Republican ticket are Eric Carlson, Michael Lafleur, and Allison Wadowoski.

Hoping to gain a four year term are Republicans John Skelenka, and incumbent members Jennifer Dube and Kristen Giantonio.