Obituary: Asunda ‘Sue’ Fiorillo, 97

Asunda “Sue” Fiorillo, 97, widow of Michael “Mickey” Fiorillo, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 27, 2019.

She was born on November 27, 1921 in Bristol, the daughter of the late Ernest and Augusta (Fabrizio) Sposi.

She is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Rudy Fiorillo and Catherine, Dennis Fiorillo and Lydia and Mark Fiorillo and Thaworn; her grandchildren, David, Jonathon and Michael Fiorillo and David and Keith Taruski. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son Michael and her daughter Carol.

Sue’s funeral service will be held on Monday July 29, 2019 at 6 PM directly at Central Baptist Church, 1505 West St., Southington. The burial will be private at St. Thomas Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Central Christian Academy, 1505 West St., Southington, CT 06489.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Sue’s memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com