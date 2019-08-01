Obituary: Carol J. Hansen, 70

Carol J. Hansen, devoted daughter of the late Keith and Helen Hansen, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Her faith in her Lord and Savior enabled her to battle pancreatic cancer for one year with a quiet strength and peace. Carol graduated from Bristol Eastern High School and then received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Central Connecticut State College. She was a dedicated teacher in the Bristol Public School System. She treasured and continued the close friendships made during her teaching career. Carol was baptized at Grace Baptist Church then faithfully remained a lifelong active member of Grace. The family wishes to thank all our friends at Grace for their prayers, cards and constant support. You are all a blessing. The family would like to express our deep gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of St. Francis Hospital and Southington Care Center for the excellent treatment and compassionate care given to Carol throughout her illness. Carol’s family will miss her dearly. She leaves her sister: Jean Schmelder and husband Larry; brother: Richard Hansen and wife Donna; Carol’s nieces: Amy Schmelder, Lynn Ruprecht and husband Michael, Katie Hansen and nephew Kyle Hansen and wife Lindsay, great niece and nephew, Natalie and Luke Ruprecht. She also leaves her dear friend Timothy Driscoll. Carol’s favorite place to be was at the family cottage on Pierce Lake, NH on a hot July afternoon with a diet coke and her sweet cocker spaniel, Taffy. The family will receive relatives and friends at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, on Friday, August 2, 2019 between 5 and 7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 736 King St. Bristol, CT on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12 noon. Burial will follow in Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made in Carol’s name to Grace Baptist Church Benevolent Fund. Please visit Carol’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

