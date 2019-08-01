Obituary: Kenneth A. Bilodeau, 88

Kenneth A. Bilodeau, 88, of Bristol, died on Thursday (July 25, 2019) at home. He was predeceased by Carol (Komoroski) Bilodeau, his wife of 61 years whom he adored. Ken was born in Gardner, MA on February 15, 1931 and was a son of the late Lionel and Rose (Houde) Bilodeau. He moved to Bristol at an early age and graduated from Bristol High School. He graduated from the Teacher’s College of Connecticut, now known as CCSU, received his Master’s Degree in Education from the University of Hartford, and completed his Sixth Year from the University of Connecticut. He taught in Bristol before going to serve as a principal for schools in Chaplin, Middlebury, and Glastonbury before retiring in 1989. He impacted the lives of numerous children as an educator and coach. After retirement, he worked as a consultant evaluating student teachers. He was past president of EMSPAC, member of the Association of Retired Teachers of CT (ARTC), and the Bristol Association of Retired Teachers (BART). He also worked for many years at Bilodeau’s Appliance, a family owned business. He enjoyed fishing and tying his own flies and was a member of Jacklin Rod and Gun Club and Forestville Fishing Club. He also enjoyed golf in his later years and woodworking which enabled his daughters to have treasured piece(s) of his craftsmanship in their homes. His other passion was photography. He enjoyed traveling to and spending time in Vermont, New Hampshire, and Florida. He was one of the first parishioners of St. Gregory Church in Bristol, where he served as a lector. Left to cherish his memory are his four loving daughters: Donna Fanelli (Richard), Cheri Bilodeau-Barton (Peter Barton), Denise Peabody (Nathan) and Karen Dominy (Linda Gelinas); two brothers and sisters-in-law: Russell and Susan Bilodeau and Carroll and Irene Bilodeau; four granddaughters: Jennifer Dominy (Michael Wilkinson), Alexandra Peabody, Natasha Peabody, and Christianna Peabody; three great-grandchildren: Austin Reynolds, Kielan and Lucas Wilkinson; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Michelle R. Bilodeau, and a brother and sister-in-law, Dorsey and Louise Bilodeau. Funeral services will be held on Saturday (August 3, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Friday between 6 PM and 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Michelle R. Bilodeau Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o St. Paul Catholic High School, 1001 Stafford Ave., Bristol, CT 06010. Please visit Ken’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com

