Obituary: Thomas R. Wojtusik, 84

Thomas R. Wojtusik, age 84, of Bristol went to his eternal rest on Thursday, July 25, 2019, after a short illness.

He was born in Terryville on April 4, 1935, the son of the late Julian and Sophie (Czajkowski) Wojtusik. He attended Terryville schools and graduated from Terryville High School as a member of the National Honor Society. He went on to study mechanical engineering at General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan, after which he graduated from the Hartford Institute of Accounting with a degree in accounting.

He joined the General Electric Company and enrolled in their business training course. After completing the course, he was employed by GE for thirty-seven years, working in the finance department at several locations throughout the country, and retired in Plainville in 1992.

After retirement he went on to become one of the originators and the first president of the Heritage Publishing Company, Inc., located on Main Street in Farmington for several years, and published “The Northeast Golfer Magazine,” which later changed its name to “Publinks.” He also entered a partnership with Dotty Sone to establish Taty’s Family Hair Style beauty salon, located on Park Street in Hartford. After running the business for several years, they decided to sell and do some traveling, throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, Spain, Portugal, and northern Africa.

Tom was a member of the Connecticut Air National Guard Air Defense Command (ADC) during the Vietnam War and the Cuban missile crisis. He was also a member of the American Legion (Seicheprey Post 2) of Bristol for many years.

He was a member of St. Matthew Parish where he served on the parish council and the finance board, was a member of the Men’s Retreat League, and was an usher at the Sunday 8:30 am mass for many years. He was also a past member of the Knights of Columbus of Plainville.

In addition to his best friend and business partner, Dotty Sone, he is survived by the mother of his children, Maura Griffin of Wallingford, CT; his son and daughter-in-law Thomas J. Wojtusik and Susan Sechrist of Vancouver, BC, Canada; his son Timothy Wojtusik of Redmond, OR; his daughter and son-in-law, Kara Ann (Wojtusik) Glasgold and Mark Glasgold of Princeton, NJ; his three grandchildren Logan White of Redmond, OR, Jonah Glasgold of Princeton, NJ, and Kenan Glasgold of Princeton, NJ; his brothers Vincent Wojtusik of Forestville and Julian Wojtusik, Jr., of Newington; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his son Paul Wojtusik, his brother Philip Wojtusik, sister Caroline (Wojtusik) Konopka, and brother Robert Wojtusik.

Tom loved God, life, his family and friends, and was a true friend to everyone he met. He will surely be missed.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Avenue, Bristol/Forestville. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday morning from O’Brien Funeral Home at 9 AM to St. Matthew Church, Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Church, 120 Church Ave., Bristol, CT 06010 or to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Thomas’ memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com