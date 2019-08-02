Obituary: Brent W. Oakes, 76

Brent W. Oakes, 76, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on September 27, 1942 in Presque Isle, Maine, son of the late Wavel P. and Mildred (Allen) Oakes.

Brent served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960-1964 and later retired as a tool & die maker in 1989. He loved being with his family and playing with his grandchildren.

He leaves behind his two awesome children Cheryll B. Oakes Gionta and her husband Marc and Bret B. Oakes and his wife Danielle both of Bristol; his five grandchildren, whom he adored, Tyler and Evan Gionta, Joshua, Sabrina and Jessica Oakes; his former wife, Harriett Oakes; his loving sister Susan Thayer of Bristol; caring brother Steven Oakes and his wife Sylvia of Bristol and his special niece and nephew Tracie Kavanagh and David Blair. Besides his parents, Brent is predeceased by his sister Judy Blair.

The family would like to thank Sarah and her family, his caretaker and friends for the care and friendship over the past 10 years.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol from 5PM until 7PM. A short prayer and military honors will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

