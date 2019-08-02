Obituary: Dorothy L. (Degnan) Sejerman Cascone, 95

Dorothy L. (Degnan) Sejerman Cascone, 95, of Bristol, widow of Andrew Sejerman and Louis Cascone, died on Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Dorothy was born in Bristol on October 7, 1923 and was a daughter of the late John and Esther (Nelson) Degnan. She was raised and attended schools in Bristol. She formerly lived in West Hartford before returning to Bristol where she was a member of St. Gregory Church. She enjoyed travel, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren. Dorothy is survived by her beloved daughter: Andrea Sejerman of New Britain; a sister: Carol Mullins of Bristol; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and her special aide, Geneva Johnson, who devoted the last five years caring for Dorothy. She was predeceased by a son, Thomas Sejerman, two brothers: John and Robert Degnan, and a sister: Marion Giovinazzo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday (August 10, 2019) at 10:30 AM at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby Street, Bristol. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol, CT 06010. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Dorothy’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

