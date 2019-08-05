Energy assistance applications being accepted

Community Action Agencies across Connecticut are now accepting energy assistance applications for the 2019-2020 heating season.

Connecticut residents struggling to pay their utility bills can apply for home heating assistance at their local Community Action Agency. CAAs are the only nonprofit agencies administering the low income home energy assistance program, a federal program (administered by the Connecticut Department of Social Services) that provides home heating assistance to the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Beginning mid-November, CAAs will certify oil deliveries for those who heat with oil, propane, and deliverable fuels.

Bristol residents can call the Human Resources Agency of New Britain, Inc. for assistance at (860) 225-8601 or email roccot@hranbct.org. Visit hranbct.org for more information. HRANB is at 180 Clinton St., New Britain.