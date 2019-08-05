Grant available for health, wellness nonprofits

The Main Street Community Foundation announced a new funding opportunity for Connecticut nonprofits working to improve the health and wellness of their communities, with a focus on healthy aging.

Tufts Health Plan Foundation’s momentum fund is now accepting applications for a mini-grant program—up to $10,000—to create cities and towns that are great places to grow up and grow old.

“The strongest ideas for engaging on aging issues come from community,” said president of Tufts Health Plan Foundation and vice president for corporate citizenship at Tufts Health Plan, Nora Moreno Cargie, in a press release. “Our desire is to ensure these resources support those ideas.”

The Momentum Fund’s guidelines and application can be found at tuftshealthplanfoundation.org. Click the “Grant Applications,” tab, then select “How to Apply” and choose “Momentum Fund Mini-Grants” from the list. The application deadline is Sept.19.

In addition, Tufts is holding a webinar information session aon Monday, Aug. 22. Register for the webinar online.