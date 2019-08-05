Humanitarian awards announced

Several individuals and organizations from the greater Bristol community will be honored by the Boys & Girls Club of Bristol Family Center during the 35th Annual Humanitarian Awards Dinner on Thursday, Oct. 10. The dinner will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotels in Bristol.

Four different awards will be given out to honorees who have been active in our community for years, often working behind the scenes and volunteering countless hours of service to organizations and individuals who need them the most.

The Humanitarian Awards will recognize recipients John Scarritt, The Robert R. Rosenheim Foundation and BBK (Bob Alim, Bob Boudreau, and Kevin Prior) for their dedication, sacrifice and accomplishments in humanitarian service.

Jena Doolittle and Louise DeMars will receive this year’s PLUS Award which is presented each year to a woman, family, or civic organization who unselfishly gives their time, energy and heartfelt devotion to people in the community.

Kevin McCauley will receive the Oliver Gaudreau Award, which is given out to a member of the Club’s Older Members Association (OMs) who embodies the characteristics the late Ollie Gaudreau represented over his lifetime. Ollie was a 70 year member of the Older Members Association and spent a significant amount of his adult life working for the benefit of the Club.

The 2019 Special Service Award will be given out to the Saint Paul Catholic High School National Honor Society, a group of students whose commitment to serving the greater Bristol community is evident through their unselfish support of so many community organizations.

Tickets to the 35th Annual Humanitarian Dinner are $60 per person and may be purchased online at www.bbgc.org/humanitarian-dinner or can be reserved by calling 860-540-3142.