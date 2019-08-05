Miss Mum contestants sought

IThe Mum Festival Committee has announced Miss Mum Pageant will once again be a highlight of this year’s Mum Festival.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2019 Miss Mum Pageant. A cornerstone tradition of the Mum Festival, the pageant will take place on Friday, Sept. 13.

With doors opening at 6:30 p.m., and the pageant will start at 7 p.m. at Chippens Hill Middle School.

This year’s Miss Mum Pageant will once again be produced and sponsored by the Nutmeg Performing Arts Center under the direction of Jessica Leopizo.

The pageant is open to all Bristol, Forestville, Plainville, Plymouth, Terryville and Wolcott young women. Once again there will be four divisions: Miss Mum (for high school students), Junior Miss Mum (for middle school students), Miss Mum Mini (for third to fifth graders), and Petite Miss Mum (for kindergarten through second).

Contestants will be judged by local judges based on three on-stage appearances, and for Miss Mum on an essay submission.

“The Mum Festival is delighted to once again be partnering with the Nutmeg Performing Arts Center and working with Jessica Leopizzo, who will be directing and producing the event”, said Maria Salice, Mum Festival Entertainment chair in a press release. “We are also so very excited to welcome home to Bristol and announce that this year’s emcee with be Amy Vanderoef .”

A former Miss Mum (1990), Miss Bristol (1993 and 1996) and Miss Connecticut USA (2001), Vanderoef is best known from her role as the Emmy-nominated host on WFAA’s “Good Morning Texas.” The Bristol Eastern High School graduate’s television career has also taken her everywhere from the set of “Dancing with the Stars,” to ABC’s “The View.”

She currently resides in Dallas with her son, Wyatt.

“The Miss Mum Pageant is truly a celebration of the young ladies and future leaders in the greater Bristol area”, said Vanderoef in a Mum Festival Committee press release. “I have so many fond memories of representing the Mum Festival, Bristol and Connecticut throughout the years. I am just so honored to come home to Bristol and play a role in an event that holds such a special place in my heart.”

Miss Mum represents the Mum Festival at local community events throughout the year. The first formal appearance will be at the formal ribbon cutting ceremony to open the festival on the evening of Sept. 20.

“We would like to invite any and all past Miss Mum title holders to our pageant this year. If interested please contact us via the Mum Festival Facebook page or the Miss Mum website”, continued Salice in the press release.

“Rehearsals will be held at Nutmeg PAC in Bristol at 154 Church Street,” continued Salice in the news release. “Important dates and details for this year’s essay question are also available on the Pageant website missmumbristol.org.