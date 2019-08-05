Obituaries: Robert J. King Jr.

Ronald J. King Jr., 74, of Terryville, husband of Susan (Rich) King passed away Saturday July 27, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family, after an extended illness.

Ron was born in Burlington, VT, January 5, 1945 son of the late Laura (Crane) and Ronald King Sr. Ron served in the US Army, his first tour being in Korea and his next in Vietnam. Ron was a decorated Sergeant who received two purple hearts before being honorably discharged. Ron was also an avid hunter and fisherman who loved spending time with his family.Ron was employed by Arthur Building Systems for 25 years, serving as project manager.Besides his wife Susan, he is also survived by his daughters, Krista Mai King, and Sara Davis and her husband Rodney; his son Matt King; his three brothers, David and his wife, Jean, Brian and his wife, Candy and Jeff and his wife, Sharon; his six grandchildren, Indiya, and Tyler Davis and Jordan and Lindsey Sefedini Nicole and Isabella King; his brother- in- law, Ray Rich; three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ron was pre-deceased by his two daughters, Meghan Elizabeth King and Jennifer Sefedini. A deep thank you to VNA Northwest Inc. staff … Mary Meotti, Woody Afholderbach and wife Terry. A memorial service was held Aug. 3 at the Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville. Calling hours are from 12 until 2p.m before the service. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com