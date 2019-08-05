Obituaries: Wanda Grace Callahan

Wanda Grace Callahan, 98, of Bristol.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Wanda Grace Callahan our Mother, Grandmother and friend to many. Wanda was born in Waterbury on June 8, 1921 and passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Guy and Florence (Richmond) Delameter. In the early years of marriage, she was a homemaker and nurturing mother to her daughter and son. She later attended Kaynor Technical School in Waterbury to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked for several years at the Waterbury Hospital. After retiring, she volunteered at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and also became a member of the Harwinton Seniors, the Sundowners. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards and bingo with her friends. Admittedly, however, shopping was her greatest passion. For many years, she was a dedicated Caregiver to her beloved husband, Charles (Burg), who predeceased her after 72 years of marriage. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, Dr. Guy Callahan, her sister, Eleanor, and her son-in-law Leslie Benson. She is survived by her daughter, Gail Benson, her granddaughter, Brooke Schouten and her husband, Bill, her sister, Margaret and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind a special and loving friend, Patricia Tibbals. Funeral services were Aug. 2. Burial will be in West Cemetery Plymouth. The family would like to express many thanks for the special care given by her 2nd floor caregivers at Ingraham Manor, Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bristol Hospital Development Fund, 41 Brewster Rd, Bristol, CT 06010. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com