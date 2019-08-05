Orphan Grain Train sends donations to Liberia

The Orphan Grain Train’s New England Branch, located in Terryville, loaded a 40 foot container of needed items for Liberia on July 19. It was the 29th shipment since the branch started operations five years ago. On the shipment were almost 14,000 pounds of medical equipment, such as: hospital beds, mattresses, crutches, canes, commodes, wheelchairs, tables, walkers, boxes of medical equipment, hospital linens and gowns, and clothing, as well as a gurney and exam table. The load will be received by a mission in Liberia for distribution to those medical organizations in need.

The New England District—LCMS Orphan Grain Train Branch invites the community to join us for its open house fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 12 to 3 p.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St., Terryville.

Cash and/or material offerings will be accepted.

For more information about Orphan Grain Train, call Holy Trinity Lutheran Church at (860)582-0723.