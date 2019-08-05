U.S. Sen. salutes R&R

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) last week announced that R&R Corrugated in Bristol was his “Murphy’s Monday Manufacturer.”

Founded in 1968, R&R specializes in the manufacturing of custom cardboard and corrugated packaging for a variety of industries, including food and provisions distributors, aerospace, plastics and plastics injection molding, precision machine components, marketing firms, and more. R&R is a third generation company employing 48 people in their 206,000 square-foot facility in Bristol.

Last year, the company celebrated their 50th anniversary in business.

“R&R Corrugated represents the best that Connecticut manufacturers have to offer. For over 50 years, R&R has remained a leader in box-making because their business model puts their customers first. I’m happy to highlight them for their decades of commitment to Connecticut and their community,” said Murphy in a press release.

“At R&R Corrugated, we understand that our customers ultimately shape our future as a company. Creating strong partnerships with our customers is our sole focus,” said Bob Braverman, owner of R&R Corrugated.

R&R donates to a handful of community charities like the Bristol Boys and Girls Club, Bristol Police Union and the United Way of Bristol. They also routinely donate to the International Corrugated Packaging Foundation and the Independent Packaging Association to help fulfil the needs of universities and colleges throughout the U.S. that have packaging program needs.