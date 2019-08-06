Obituary: Wayne F. Smith, 71

Wayne F. Smith, 71 of Moscow, Maine On July 30, 2019 has passed away at the Maine Medical Center after a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was born in Bingham, Maine on April 16, 1948, the son of the late Robert and Alice Smith.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Lise (Pepin) Smith, a daughter Theresa (Smith) Murdock and her husband Gary of Orwell VT., a daughter Karen (Smith) Markure and her husband Ronald Jr. of Bristol CT., Grandchildren Roy Murdock and his wife Ardenia, Mae Murdock, Jessica and Nicholas Markure, and Great Grandsons Keith and Kurtis Murdock. He is also survived by his sisters Roberta Burr and her husband Edward of St. Petersburg Florida, Sharon Taylor and her husband Paul of Duneden Florida, Kathleen Provost and her husband Lyle of Brandenburg Kentucky, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Norman, Ronald, Darryl and his sister Dorothy Smith.

Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Korea during the Vietnam Era, was a member of the American Legion, and a lifetime member of the VFW. He had spent much of his professional career in CT as a steel erector, including 12 years as the owner operator of Plymouth Steel Erectors, before returning to his beloved Maine where he worked as a heavy equipment operator.

His passions were hunting, fishing, gardening and spending as much time as possible at the place he cherished above all others, his camp at Kingsbury Pond. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife to various places statewide and abroad.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nursing staff at the Maine Medical Center CICU for their care and support of Wayne during this difficult time.

A graveside service and a celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family at a future date.