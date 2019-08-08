Obituary: Alexander J. Mari, 29

Alexander J. Mari, 29, of Bristol, passed unexpectedly early Saturday morning, August 3, 2019. He was the devoted father of his 3 year old daughter Lanessa Avery Mari.

Alex was born in New Britain on Friday, April 27, 1990 the son of Leo Mari and Kimberly (Brunet) Mari. He enjoyed teaching and experiencing fishing, camping and swimming with his daughter.

Besides his daughter and mother of Bristol and father of Florida, Alex leaves his siblings, Jonathan, Matthew and Nicole Mari, nephew Jahsiir Barnes, niece Autumn Fiorillo and maternal grandmother Barbara Brunet, paternal grandmother Anna Mari of Florida; uncles Richard Brunet, Jayme Parparian, Bob and Eddie Mari and Scotty Hamilton, aunts Brenda Brunet and Lisa Lavenski (Frank, Sr.); and many cousins including Frank Lavenski, Jr. and Melyssa Mari. He was predeceased by his grandfather, Richard A. Brunet.

Friends and loved ones are invited to calling hours on Saturday, August 10, 2019 between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to his www.Gofundme.com account. Please search the “Alex going to heaven fund”. To leave an online message of condolence or to share a memory, photo or video, please go to Alex’s tribute page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.