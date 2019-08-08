Obituary: Carlee Mae Rubino

Carlee Mae Rubino, infant daughter of Anthony J. Rubino and Alyssa Keith of Bristol, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday (July 31, 2019) at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she leaves a brother, Chase, a sister, Hailee; maternal grandparents: Valerie and Paul Pelletier; paternal grandparents: Mark and Sandra Rubino; maternal great-grandmother: Charlotte Morehouse; paternal great-grandparents: Leonel and Jacqueline Michaud; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service for Carlee Mae will be celebrated on Saturday (August 10, 2019) at 10 AM at Heritage United Pentecostal Church, 48 Lewis St., Bristol. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Carlee’s memorial tribute at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

