Obituary: Jacqueline (Beckwith) Fenn, 82

Jacqueline (Beckwith) Fenn, 82, of Terryville, widow of Philip L. Fenn, died on Friday (August 2, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Jacqueline was born in Bristol on December 21, 1936 and was a daughter of the late James and Bertha (Carragher) Beckwith. She is survived by six children: Philip Fenn, Deanne Ganz and husband, Richard, Jacqueline DuPont and husband, Blair, Vernon Fenn, Scott Fenn, and Joan Grocki; siblings: John Beckwith and wife, Rosemary, Deanne Levesque, and James Beckwith; grandchildren: Samantha Fenn, Robert Fenn, Walter Ganz, Jennifer Jacques and husband, Richard, Lauren DuPont, and Christopher DuPont; five great-grandchildren: Brendan, Abbey, Kathryn, William, and Christopher; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: William Beckwith, and brother-in-law: John Levesque. A graveside service will be held on Friday (August 9, 2019) at 10 AM at Peacedale Cemetery, Bristol. There are no calling hours. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, is assisting the family. Please visit Jacqueline’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

