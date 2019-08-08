Obituary: Julia Ann Collins, 73

Julia Ann Collins, 73, of St. Regis Falls, NY, formerly of Bristol, widow of James Shaskus, died on Saturday (August 3, 2019) at Bristol Hospital. Julia was born in Brooklyn, NY on October 17, 1945 and was a daughter of the late William and Marion (Scally) Collins. She was raised in Brooklyn where she lived until moving to Bristol in the 1970’s. She raised her sons in Bristol and moved to St. Regis Falls in 1999. She bred and raised German Shepherds, enjoyed watching Jeopardy and professional wrestling, and most of all enjoyed spending time with family. Julia is survived by four sons: Stephen Bishop, Gregory Pokorny, Ronald Pokorny and wife, Nancy, and Garry Pokorny and wife, Stacy, all of Bristol; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. She was predeceased by her seven brothers and sisters. Funeral services will be held on Friday (August 9, 2019) at 9 AM from Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, to St. Ann Church, 215 West St., Bristol, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home, on Thursday between 5 and 7 PM. Please visit Julia’s memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

