‘Mob’ to head to George’s

By TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Bristol, get ready for the next installment of the cash mob.

The event, managed through the Facebook page, Bristol Talks, will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at George’s Terryville Avenue Market, 627 Terryville Ave., Bristol.

George and Paulina Maljevic moved from Brooklyn, N.Y., to the Bristol area, and opened George’s Market in May 1989. Thirty years later their son, Tony, has been working in the market since 2011, and is poised to buy the business from his parents.

“I love the customers. A lot of these people I’ve known since I was young and going to school here,” said Tony Maljevic. The future owner assured the community that he intends to keep the original name.

On cash mob day, George’s will be open during usual hours – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. – but will not be taking any call-in orders.

New customers can expect to be treated to a what Maljevic has dubbed a deli disguised as a convenience market. The most popular deli items include roast beef, the combo special, any and all Boar’s Head products, and the ham special, which is a fan favorite.

With the purchase of any sandwich, cash mob customers will receive one complimentary cookie.

Parking on site is limited, but additional parking will be available surrounding the market, as the Maljevics own the building directly to the right of the market.

Updates on the George’s Terryville Avenue Market cash mob, as well as all past and future cash mobs, can be found on the Bristol Talks Facebook page.