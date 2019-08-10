Rockwell fest on tap for next Saturday

By TAYLOR

MURCHISON-

GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

The West End Association presents the Rockwell Summer Festival next weekend.

The festival will be held from 10 a.m., to 6 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 17, for the annual Rockwell Park Summer Festival.

Dave Hamelin is chair of the West End Association, the group that puts on and oversees the Rockwell Festival year after year.

In addition to the West End Association members, Hamelin said the free-to-attend festival – which averages between $15,000 and $20,000 in revenue each year – is supported by an “awesome crew of volunteers,” many of which return year after year.

Attendees will be treated to entertainment, food and craft vendors, nonprofit organizations, a half-acre large kids zone, a petting zoo, a magic show, a car show sponsored by the Bristol Auto Club, and new this year, a skateboarding competition. And, adding to the skateboard competition will be the City Arts and Culture Commission, whicho will be unveiling a mural in the skateboard bowl during the festival. Also under the umbrella of the Rockwell Festival is a basketball tournament, which will occur off-site.

Musical performances will begin at approximately 10 a.m., and will span two stages. The second stage, the gazebo, is located near the kids zone.

Performing on the main stage will be Bridge Worship, Inner Groove, Get Up and Dance, The Still River Ramblers, Joe Miller and the Hipshakers, and Powder Monkey. Performing on the second stage, housed in the gazebo, will be Jason Gerrish, Jim Pelletier, Woof, Strawberry Moon, Adelaide Punkin, Dan Guido, and Voices of Heaven.

Area food vendors will include PhonThip Thai, Big Enzo’s Barbecue, Icy Delights, Knock Out Hot Dogs, the Bristol Exchange Club, Wings over Bristol, Connecticut Yankee Popcorn, a variety of food trucks, and more.

Hamelin said that the festival slowly but surely spread out amongst two stages. Most of the performers are local acts, and 12 of the 14 performers have entertained Rockwell Festival goers in years past.

The Rockwell Festival is the West End Associations biggest event each year. In order to guarantee that all attendees have the best experience, the association is still looking for volunteers to help out the day of the festival. Hamelin said volunteers would be most necessary from 7 to 10 a.m., the morning of the festival, and, that high schoolers who are in need of community service hours are more than welcome to take part.

To learn more about volunteer opportunities, or to ask questions of the West End Association, contact the association by email, westendbristol@gmail.com.