Obituaries: Francesco Nicoletti

Francesco Nicoletti, 87, of Bristol, husband of Rita (Raponi) Nicoletti, passed away peacefully Saturday August 10, 2019.

Francesco was born December 6, 1931, in Anitrella, Province of Frosinone Italy, son of the late Umberto and Anna Nicoletti. He was a member of St. Anthony Church in Bristol. Francesco was a skillful mason and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Francesco was a loving family man and will be deeply missed by his wife Rita Nicoletti, son, Ezio Nicoletti and his wife Lorraine of Bristol, daughter Ann Marie Michaels and her husband David of Bristol, and his four loving grandchildren Danielle Nicoletti, Jessica Nicoletti, Brianna Michaels and Jarrett Michaels, and his extended family and friends. Francesco was one of ten siblings his two brothers, Loreto and Anthony Nicoletti and his sister Giovanna Patrizzi survive him. He was predeceased by six other siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday 12:30 PM at St. Anthony Church Bristol. Entombment will be in Holy Family Mausoleum Bristol. There are no calling hours.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Bristol Hospital and Ingraham Manor for their professionalism and support.

Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St. Terryville is in charge of arrangements. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com